Man hit, killed while trying to direct car in Gentilly driveway

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday (Sept. 19) in Gentilly Terrace.
At about 7:35 p.m., Third District officers responded to an initial 911 call for assistance in the 4400 block of Lafaye Street. While officers were en route, the incident was reclassified as a vehicle accident with injury. Upon investigation, detectives determined that a man was standing in the driveway of a home directing a vehicle being driven another man when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle accelerated and collided with the victim and an adjoining house.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information was available at this time, including any possible charges.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy.
Traffic Fatality Investigator Michael Baldassaro is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6205.
