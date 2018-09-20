Man hit, killed while trying to direct car in Gentilly driveway

At about 7:35 p.m., Third District officers responded to an initial 911 call for assistance in the 4400 block of Lafaye Street. While officers were en route, the incident was reclassified as a vehicle accident with injury. Upon investigation, detectives determined that a man was standing in the driveway of a home directing a vehicle being driven another man when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle accelerated and collided with the victim and an adjoining house.