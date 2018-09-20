Manhunt underway after jogger stabbed to death in ‘random’ attack, police say

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless tragedy,” her family said in a statement. “Wendy Karina Martinez was the light of our lives. Not only was she an avid runner, but she was a devout Christian, a wonderful friend, and a driven professional. Everything you hope that a daughter and a friend could be. She was also excited to be planning her upcoming wedding to her fiance, Daniel Hincapie. They were engaged just last week.”