No Cold Front Yet

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It won’t be quite as hot this weekend as the past week but it will still very much be summer. Storm chances will increase a little over the weekend but there will still be many dry hours and plenty of humidity.
By the middle of next week a cold front will approach the area and bring higher rain chances. It looks to stall north of us until a stronger front arrives by next weekend. So it’s possible our first Fall front will arrive around the 1st of October which is fairly typical.
There are a number of disturbances in the Tropical Atlantic but none of these are likely to develop right away if at all and there are no threats to the Gulf of Mexico at this time.
