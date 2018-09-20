SEC: Week 4 television and kickoff times

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is already week four of the 2018 season and time to start planning Saturday’s television schedule.
LSU will step out of conference play to face an undefeated and dangerous Louisiana Tech team in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU.
The CBS SEC Game of the Week: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M travel to Tuscaloosa, AL to face Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.
SATURDAY’S SEC SCHEDULE
Kent State (1-2) at Ole Miss (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 11 a.m. • SEC Network
Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri (3-0, 0-0 SEC) Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field at 11 a.m. • ESPN
Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, AL. • Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. • CBS
South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-1, 0-0 SEC) Nashville, TN. • Vanderbilt Stadium at 2 p.m. • SEC Network
Louisiana Tech (2-0) at LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. • ESPNU
Mississippi State (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) Lexington, KY • Kroger Field at 6 p.m. ET • ESPN2
Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium at 6 p.m. • ESPN
Arkansas (1-2, 0-0 SEC) at Auburn (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.