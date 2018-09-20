Students and city council rally against violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council members will join students Thursday morning for a peace rally. The rally comes after a 15-year-old was shot and killed in Algiers.
This is the second rally held for the Eleanor McMain student to bring to light the senseless violence both city leaders and students want to end.
Chance Smith was shot and killed in an Algiers home on Sullen St. last month. The New Orleans Police Department said the teenager accused of killing Smith, 17-year-old Michael Dixon, said he accidentally shot smith while they were playing with guns.
Dixon was booked on a second-degree murder charge for Smith’s death. Almost 24 hours later, a 16-year-old girl died after she was hurt in a shooting in Hollygrove earlier in September.
Two teen boys were arrested in the incident and face charges of second-degree murder. City leaders spoke out during the first rally about the devastation left behind from gun violence.
"I'm here because I care. I am your mayor, but I'm a mother too, and so I'm bringing all of this to this podium. It's right now,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
Students will march from the Superdome to City Hall where council members will join them in the rally at 10:30 a.m.
