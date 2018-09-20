TV Exclusive: Man details alleged sex abuse at Jesuit High School

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tonight, we hear from a man who says a school janitor sexually assaulted him while a priest watched, and we’ll tell you about the nearly half-million-dollar confidential settlement he says he received.
FOX 8 typically doesn't identify sexual assault victims, and at the time of the interview, we chose not to identify Richard Windmann. But he agreed to allow us to report his name and show his face.
We have also obtained what appears to be a draft settlement agreement that was faxed to Jesuit High School in November of 2012. The agreement outlines what appears to be a confidential settlement between Windmann and the school regarding the alleged sexual abuse, where Windmann says he was eventually paid $450,000.
“One time it was in the chapel at Jesuit High School, and one of the teachers came in and discovered me and Pete Modica, and he was performing oral sex on me. And I thought it was over. I thought a responsible adult had discovered us, and he yelled, he said, ‘Pete God (expletive)’ is what he said, but he never said anything.”
