Catholic League play kicks off in our FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week

“This is a good league. This league, even on years when people think the teams are not as good, they’re always well-coached. So no matter what team you play, you’re going to face a team that knows what they’re doing. If you don’t show up and play, you’re going to get beat. I think particularly this year, there’s real balance across the board. It’ll be a challenge, and of course right in the middle of it we have Warren Easton, who might be the best team in the state,” said Curtis.