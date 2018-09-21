Catholic League play kicks off in our FOX 8 Football Friday game of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Even without quarterback Collin Guggenheim to start the season, John Curtis is undefeated entering district play. The Patriots sit at 3-0, and are still trying to figure few things out.
“We hope that we’re starting to get a feel for our team both offensively and defensively. We played really good competition, so that’s been a challenge. Having Guggenheim out, in a way was a blessing. Because it gave Austin McCready a lot of work that he ordinarily wouldn’t have had. But our timing is just starting to come into play,” said Curtis Head Coach J.T. Curtis.
The Patriots will have a tough test tonight in Brother Martin. The Crusaders have talent on both sides of the ball, and are looking forward to matching up with Class 5A power Curtis.
“They know what’s in front of them. They know the type of opponent Curtis is. It’s a great opportunity for us. Our program, is a very good program, we’re on the brink of doing great things. In order to take our program to the next level, we have to play great football teams. You got to compete against great football teams,” said Brother Martin Head Coach Mark Bonis.
The Patriots face a challenging road run of games coming up starting with Brother Martin tonight. Next week, they face one of the best teams in 4A, and they get back into Catholic League play. One of the toughest districts in the state.
“This is a good league. This league, even on years when people think the teams are not as good, they’re always well-coached. So no matter what team you play, you’re going to face a team that knows what they’re doing. If you don’t show up and play, you’re going to get beat. I think particularly this year, there’s real balance across the board. It’ll be a challenge, and of course right in the middle of it we have Warren Easton, who might be the best team in the state,” said Curtis.
