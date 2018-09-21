Helen Cox runs all over McDonogh 35

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Terrell “Smoke” Brown and Davon Ward combined for three rushing touchdowns against McDonogh 35, giving Helen Cox the boost they needed to beat the Roneagles, 31-16.
Brown finished with 69 yards in the game. Ward ran for 47 yards, and also racked up 57 yards receiving.
“We knew we could run the ball. We kind of had more guys on our line that were a little bigger. We kind of wanted to wear them down. They played their butts off. Eventually we just wore them down,” said Cox Head Coach Skip Lamothe.
The Cougars other score came on a Rae’Kwon Starks 80-yard return on the opening kickoff.
Cox improves to 3-1 on the season, and the Roneagles fall to 2-2.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.