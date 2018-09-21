LA senators eager to hear from Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana’s two U.S. Senators said Friday they remain eager to hear from the California university professor accusing Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, of sexual assault, but they said that testimony should come soon.
"I’m not interested in the political and cultural combat of all this. I’m interested in two things. I’m interested in truth, I’m interested in fairness to Dr. Ford and to Judge Kavanaugh,” Sen. Kennedy, R-Louisiana, stated.
Kennedy sits on the powerful Senate Judiciary Committee which held hearings recently on Kavanaugh’s nomination and was prepared to vote before the allegations by Prof. Christine Blasey Ford came to light a week ago.
Kavanaugh denies Ford’s claims that he tried to rape her when they were both teenagers. "These are very, very serious allegations,” Kennedy said.
If the senate panel of which Kennedy is a part ends up voting on Kavanaugh’s nomination, that vote would then be followed by a vote by the full U.S. Senate, giving Louisiana’s senior Sen. Bill Cassidy a say on whether Kavanaugh ascends to the U.S. Supreme Court.
"We’ve only read of Dr. Ford’s comments to the Washington Post. We’ve not heard from her directly, but we have Judge Kavanaugh and someone else saying that the events are not as she offers them, so if there’s not something stronger that comes forward then in our society you have to prove something you just can’t make an assertation and assume people will believe it,” said Cassidy, R-Louisiana.
But what if Ford’s testimony does not happen by the end of next week?
“I just speak for me. We have bent over backwards, given Dr. Ford a multitude of opportunities to tell her story. I want to hear her story, but if she does not accept our invitations, our repeated invitations this I’m ready to go forward. I’m going to make the decision on the best information I have available,” said Kennedy.
"As regards should there be a deadline if you will as to when this goes forward absolutely because again the sense I get is this is more about delay than it is about illumination, but Dr. Ford should absolutely have the opportunity to testify, but I absolutely don’t think that they should be able to delay and say oh, no, we’ll testify, but it’ll only be a month, or two months, or three months down the road. No, now is the time that we need to hear this,” Sen. Cassidy stated.
Both criticize Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a California democrat, for not disclosing Dr. Ford’s July letter about the allegations.
“I’m very disappointed, very disappointed in Sen. Feinstein. I think she has let down the Senate and let down the American people,” continued Kennedy.
"Sen. Feinstein had six, or eight weeks to bring this forward, and she only brought it forward after the Kavanaugh hearings. There could have been a full vetting prior to, it could have been done in private, so that individuals could have been protected and it wasn’t even brought to attention of the committee until again after the hearings,” said Cassidy.
