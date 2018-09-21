LA senators eager to hear from Judge Kavanaugh’s accuser

"As regards should there be a deadline if you will as to when this goes forward absolutely because again the sense I get is this is more about delay than it is about illumination, but Dr. Ford should absolutely have the opportunity to testify, but I absolutely don’t think that they should be able to delay and say oh, no, we’ll testify, but it’ll only be a month, or two months, or three months down the road. No, now is the time that we need to hear this,” Sen. Cassidy stated.