Victims shot at as they escape armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating an armed robbery that led to a minor accident on the interstate in Jefferson Parish.
The incident occurred around 4:24 a.m. near the intersection of Poydras and South Roman streets. Two male victims were robbed at gunpoint. As they fled the scene in a white Infinity the perpetrator fired shots at their vehicle.
The victims fled on Interstate-10 West toward Jefferson Parish. Near I-10 at Causeway, they were involved in a minor traffic accident with a vehicle not involved in the initial incident.
Louisiana State Police responded to the scene where they discovered two bullet holes in the white Infinity. No one was injured in the accident.
The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the NOPD First District at 504-658-6010 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
