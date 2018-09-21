Quarterback Justin Ibieta and Country Day firing on all cylinders in 2018

Ibieta has the tools to be a Division-1 quarterback, and he’s got the height, measuring in at 6′4″. But with the focus not solely on football, will the offers come in. “He’s learning a little bit more about how the process goes in recruiting in all of these sports. I think he’s going to have opportunities to play at a high level. In football and baseball for sure, basketball options would be there for him if he wanted them. I don’t think he needs to give up on any of those three sports . He just needs to continue to compete at the high level that he is. The guys that understand athletics, understand what a football player is are going to want him regardless if he’s playing basketball or baseball. That would encourage me to want a kid more,” said Chango.