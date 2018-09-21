Quarterback Justin Ibieta and Country Day firing on all cylinders in 2018

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Country Day and Episcopal were knotted at seven in the third quarter last Friday, but then the Cajun offense took over the game. Led by quarterback Justin Ibieta, Country Day racked up 41 points in the second half, cruising to a 48-21 victory. Ibieta accounted for five touchdowns, and the Cajuns remain undefeated in 2018.
“We definitely has some firepower on offense that allows us to stay in games through four quarters. We can score fast sometimes. which really helps. I think our offense gives us a chance as we’re improving on defense. We’re excited at what we have on the field, because we can hang in the game with anyone at this point. We feel if we’re close at the end, we have a shot,” said Country Day Head Coach Joe Chango.
Ibieta is a three-sport star for the Cajuns. He also plays basketball and baseball. Both of those sports he started at an early age. Football on the other hand, he just picked up his freshman year.
“He’s got a pretty high IQ for a kid who hasn’t played a lot of football in his life. This is really his third of football, organized tackle football. So for him to start as a sophomore, and to come back as a junior, and continue to learn what we do offensively. has been a huge help for us,” said Chango.
“Yeah, I feel like I’ve progressed very far from freshman year obviously. Last year helped, getting the start as a sophomore, learn the offense and everything,” said Cajuns quarterback Justin Ibieta.
Ibieta has the tools to be a Division-1 quarterback, and he’s got the height, measuring in at 6′4″. But with the focus not solely on football, will the offers come in. “He’s learning a little bit more about how the process goes in recruiting in all of these sports. I think he’s going to have opportunities to play at a high level. In football and baseball for sure, basketball options would be there for him if he wanted them. I don’t think he needs to give up on any of those three sports . He just needs to continue to compete at the high level that he is. The guys that understand athletics, understand what a football player is are going to want him regardless if he’s playing basketball or baseball. That would encourage me to want a kid more,” said Chango.
