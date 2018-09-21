Same man accused of committing 4 armed robberies and a shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - 53-year-old Herbert Gorman is locked up, accused of going on an armed robbery spree across New Orleans East in an 18-hour period.
“He robbed two motels and two dollar stores,” says District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro.
Police say it was Monday evening when Gorman robbed a Family Dollar on Crowder Boulevard.
According to the warrant for Gorman’s arrest, after stealing money he ran outside of the business, where "a concerned citizen told the suspect to drop his gun and fight him.” Police say Gorman then shot the concerned citizen in the arm.
“I understand he is in the hospital and has been there for several days, so that is a serious injury he received,” says Cannizzaro.
Police say Gorman went on to commit armed robberies at a Dollar Store and the Super 8 Motel, and surveillance video shows what unfolded at the Comfort Inn Suites in New Orleans East.
“He went into the store. He went in armed with a gun. He approached the clerk and demanded money of the clerk,” says Cannizzaro.
Cannizzaro points out that Gorman never wore a mask and never tried to avoid the cameras that were clearly present at each of the locations.
He says Gorman’s parole officer identified him to police from the surveillance video.
“Mr. Gorman has a significant history of violent criminal activity,” says Cannizzaro.
In 1989, Gorman was convicted of first-degree robbery. Then, in 1996, a judge sentenced him to 80 years in prison for two counts of attempted armed robbery. Gorman, though, spent less than 20 years in jail and was granted parole back in January of 2015.
“This is an example of a case that I think could have been prevented. I believe that,” says Cannizzaro.
Cannizzaro doesn’t believe enough programs were in place to help Gorman transition into society after being in prison for so long.
“Had there been the halfway houses in place, had there been substance abuse counseling that should have been administered to this person, had there been some drug testing that had been given to him, I think we can see these sorts of things coming before they come to fruition and they’re involved in a violent crime,” says Cannizzaro.
When arrested, court documents show Gorman worked for Habitat for Humanity and police say he confessed to the crimes and told them he did it to support a cocaine habit.
