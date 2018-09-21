Summer Sticks Around

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There’s no end in sight to our summer season. There was some hope there could be a weak cold front by next weekend but that now seems unlikely. At least for the next week it will remain warm to hot at times with plenty of humidity.
The other story will be in the increasing rain chances. Some of the rain could be heavy by the end of next week but it’s too soon to determine where the most will fall or how much. The extra clouds and rain will keep temperatures down but the humidity stays high.
Lots of disturbances in the tropics but they are all out over the Atlantic and no threat to our region.
