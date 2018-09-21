Texas Department of Criminal Justice finds over $17M worth of cocaine in banana pallets

(KXXV) - Two pallets of bananas were donated to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, but they found something else instead.
According to the TDCJ, the two pallets of bananas were being donated because they were already ripe. Sgt. Reynolds and Sgt. Santellanes of the Scott Unit arrived at the Ports of Americas in Freeport, Texas, to pick them up, but something didn’t seem right.
One of the boxes felt different from the others.
Sgt. Reynolds snipped the straps, pulled the free box and opened it up. Under a bundle of bananas, he found what appeared to be a white powdery substance.
When U.S. Customs arrived on the scene, the substance tested positive for cocaine. Each box was then searched by agents.
When all 45 boxes were opened they uncovered 540 packages of cocaine in a shipment. Its an estimated street value of $17,820,000.
The Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are both continuing the investigation.
