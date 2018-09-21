Week 4 preview: Saban-Fisher redux in SEC; Ducks face test

Tennessee is holding a 20-year reunion for its 1998 national championship team, QB Jarrett Guarantano is completing 72 percent of his passes and the defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in its last eight quarters. But the Volunteers have played overmatched competition the last two weeks. Though the Vols are 4 ½-point underdogs, this is their best chance for their first SEC win since 2016. The four-game gauntlet of Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and South Carolina awaits.