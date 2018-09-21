Woman in custody after 3 infants stabbed at NY daycare

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were stabbed, including three infants, early Friday morning at a daycare in Flushing Meadows, New York, according to local media. A woman with self-inflicted stab wounds was taken into custody, making a total of six people injured at the scene.
One infant is in critical condition. Two adults were also stabbed, including the father of one of the injured infants. He was stabbed in the leg.
The other adult was a worker at the daycare.
Four other children were removed from the daycare. They were uninjured.
At 4 a.m., emergency responders received a call from a neighbor who said she heard several people screaming and babies crying.
CBS New York reports the daycare ran out of an apartment and authorities are trying to verify whether it is state-licensed.
