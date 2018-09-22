Boil water advisory issued for Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board issued a boil water advisory for the Lower 9th Ward Sunday afternoon (Sept. 22), due to a drop in water pressure.
Although the advisory is “precautionary," residents are urged not to drink make ice, or brush teeth with tap water until further notice. Individuals with compromised immune systems should also not wash their hands, shower or bathe in it, S&WB officials said in a news release. Residents who choose to shower or bathe should be careful not to swallow any water, and use extra care when bathing infants and young children so that no water is swallowed.
No other areas of the city were affected by the drop in pressure, according to the news release.
S&WB will notify residents when the advisory is lifted, but those with questions can call 504-529-2837. For more information on what to do during a boil water advisory, click here.
