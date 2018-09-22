Fontainebleau comes out on top in back-and-forth affair with Mandeville

The Skippers trailed 22-13 in the fourth quarter but eventually regained the lead, 28-22. Fontainebleau subsequently mounted a comeback but missed their extra point, leaving the game tied at 28 at the end of regulation. In overtime, the Bulldogs scored first to go up, 35-28. Mandeville answered but decided to go for two and that’s where Fontainebleau delivered the decisive blow, stopping the effort and ending the game, 35-34.