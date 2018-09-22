FOUND: Missing elderly woman missed salon appointment located by police

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said it has found Claryce Jordan Minor a day after she was reported missing.
BRPD said an officer found Minor, 86, driving in the North Baton Rouge area early Saturday morning. She was taken to a local area hospital for observance.
Minor was reported missing after she didn’t show up for a beauty salon appointment.
Minor was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning driving a 1999 silver Lexus E300 with license plate number HYS 230.
Family members say they were worried when Minor failed to show up for her appointment at the salon.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.