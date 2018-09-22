FOX 8 Football Friday Prep Scores: Sept. 21

Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
Acadiana 27, New Iberia 7
Airline 35, Southwood 0
Albany 14, Sophie B. Wright 13
Alexandria 48, Red River 6
Amite 35, Independence 0
Archbishop Hannan 37, The Church Academy 6
Archbishop Rummel 42, Teurlings Catholic 31
Ascension Catholic 54, Thomas Jefferson 0
Assumption 18, E.D. White 12, 4OT
Baker 30, Brusly 19
Barbe 42, Lafayette 21
Bastrop 42, Richwood 8
Baton Rouge Episcopal 39, Northeast 22
Belle Chasse 44, KIPP Renaissance 0
Benton 51, Bossier 0
Bowling Green 45, Centreville Aca., Miss. 28
Breaux Bridge 47, Abbeville 7
Briarfield 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 20
Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Peabody 6
Central 12, Scotlandville 6
Central Private 40, Amite School, Miss. 0
Church Point 46, Pine Prairie 0
Comeaux 21, LaGrange 0
Country Day 11, St. Charles Catholic 10
Covington 38, Ponchatoula 31
D’Arbonne Woods 33, Lincoln Preparatory School 26
DeQuincy 27, Bunkie 0
DeRidder 28, Natchitoches Central 14
Delhi 22, Cedar Creek 21
Denham Springs 43, Belaire 6
Destrehan 28, Hahnville 15
Dunham 40, Port Allen 0
Dutchtown 43, Sci Academy 0
East Ascension 58, Cecilia 24
East Beauregard 38, North Caddo 22
East St. John 31, Central Lafourche 0
Eunice 36, Crowley 32
Evangel Christian Academy 56, Parkway 20
Haughton 42, C.E. Byrd 21
Holy Cross 35, Archbishop Shaw 6
Homer 44, Arcadia 40
Iota 49, Northwest 12
Jeanerette 20, Loreauville 14
Jena 37, Grant 0
John Curtis Christian 45, Brother Martin 16
Kaplan 39, Kinder 9
Kentwood 30, Franklin Parish 24
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Highland Baptist 0
Lake Area New Tech Early College 34, Woodlawn (BR) 31
Lake Arthur 24, Vinton 0
Leesville 38, Pineville 35
Livonia 36, McKinley 0
Logansport 40, Lena Northwood 7
Longview, Texas 56, Ruston 35
Madison Prep 48, Glen Oaks 0
Many 33, Union Parish 14
Minden 35, Huntington 0
Neville 49, Carroll 8
Newman 48, Berwick 23
North Webster 28, West Ouachita 14
Northlake Christian 6, Springfield 0
Notre Dame 49, New Iberia Catholic 0
Oberlin 35, Merryville 14
Opelousas 48, Oakdale 14
Opelousas Catholic 62, North Central 0
Ouachita Christian 34, Sicily Island 14
Pearl River 42, Riverdale 27
Plaquemine 31, West St. John 6
Prairie View def. Rebul Aca., Miss., forfeit
Rayne 37, Erath 8
Rosepine 45, Lakeside 12
Saint Paul’s 45, Northshore 16
Salmen 27, Bogalusa 18
Shreveport Northwood 43, North DeSoto 28
Slidell 26, Hammond 7
South Lafourche 22, Ellender 13
South Pike, Miss. 52, Sumner 20
St. Helena Central 36, Pine 14
St. Martin’s 29, Ridgewood 0
St. Martinville 48, Northside 6
St. Mary’s 56, Block 0
St. Michael 44, Lakeview 14
St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Pope John Paul II 7
Sterlington 34, Loyola College Prep 13
Tallulah 57, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 28
Terrebonne 55, Patterson 21
Thibodaux 30, H.L. Bourgeois 6
Ville Platte 29, Pickering 20
Walker 10, Parkview Baptist 3
Welsh 57, Avoyelles 0
West Monroe 30, Noxubee County, Miss. 9
Woodlawn (SH) 14, B.T. Washington 7
Zachary 24, Live Oak 10
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
