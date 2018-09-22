FOX 8 Football Friday Prep Scores: Sept. 21

FOX 8 Football Friday (Weston, Kelly)
September 21, 2018 at 10:26 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 10:26 PM

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Acadiana 27, New Iberia 7

Airline 35, Southwood 0

Albany 14, Sophie B. Wright 13

Alexandria 48, Red River 6

Amite 35, Independence 0

Archbishop Hannan 37, The Church Academy 6

Archbishop Rummel 42, Teurlings Catholic 31

Ascension Catholic 54, Thomas Jefferson 0

Assumption 18, E.D. White 12, 4OT

Baker 30, Brusly 19

Barbe 42, Lafayette 21

Bastrop 42, Richwood 8

Baton Rouge Episcopal 39, Northeast 22

Belle Chasse 44, KIPP Renaissance 0

Benton 51, Bossier 0

Bowling Green 45, Centreville Aca., Miss. 28

Breaux Bridge 47, Abbeville 7

Briarfield 60, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 20

Calvary Baptist Academy 41, Peabody 6

Central 12, Scotlandville 6

Central Private 40, Amite School, Miss. 0

Church Point 46, Pine Prairie 0

Comeaux 21, LaGrange 0

Country Day 11, St. Charles Catholic 10

Covington 38, Ponchatoula 31

D’Arbonne Woods 33, Lincoln Preparatory School 26

DeQuincy 27, Bunkie 0

DeRidder 28, Natchitoches Central 14

Delhi 22, Cedar Creek 21

Denham Springs 43, Belaire 6

Destrehan 28, Hahnville 15

Dunham 40, Port Allen 0

Dutchtown 43, Sci Academy 0

East Ascension 58, Cecilia 24

East Beauregard 38, North Caddo 22

East St. John 31, Central Lafourche 0

Eunice 36, Crowley 32

Evangel Christian Academy 56, Parkway 20

Haughton 42, C.E. Byrd 21

Holy Cross 35, Archbishop Shaw 6

Homer 44, Arcadia 40

Iota 49, Northwest 12

Jeanerette 20, Loreauville 14

Jena 37, Grant 0

John Curtis Christian 45, Brother Martin 16

Kaplan 39, Kinder 9

Kentwood 30, Franklin Parish 24

Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Highland Baptist 0

Lake Area New Tech Early College 34, Woodlawn (BR) 31

Lake Arthur 24, Vinton 0

Leesville 38, Pineville 35

Livonia 36, McKinley 0

Logansport 40, Lena Northwood 7

Longview, Texas 56, Ruston 35

Madison Prep 48, Glen Oaks 0

Many 33, Union Parish 14

Minden 35, Huntington 0

Neville 49, Carroll 8

Newman 48, Berwick 23

North Webster 28, West Ouachita 14

Northlake Christian 6, Springfield 0

Notre Dame 49, New Iberia Catholic 0

Oberlin 35, Merryville 14

Opelousas 48, Oakdale 14

Opelousas Catholic 62, North Central 0

Ouachita Christian 34, Sicily Island 14

Pearl River 42, Riverdale 27

Plaquemine 31, West St. John 6

Prairie View def. Rebul Aca., Miss., forfeit

Rayne 37, Erath 8

Rosepine 45, Lakeside 12

Saint Paul’s 45, Northshore 16

Salmen 27, Bogalusa 18

Shreveport Northwood 43, North DeSoto 28

Slidell 26, Hammond 7

South Lafourche 22, Ellender 13

South Pike, Miss. 52, Sumner 20

St. Helena Central 36, Pine 14

St. Martin’s 29, Ridgewood 0

St. Martinville 48, Northside 6

St. Mary’s 56, Block 0

St. Michael 44, Lakeview 14

St. Thomas Aquinas 43, Pope John Paul II 7

Sterlington 34, Loyola College Prep 13

Tallulah 57, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 28

Terrebonne 55, Patterson 21

Thibodaux 30, H.L. Bourgeois 6

Ville Platte 29, Pickering 20

Walker 10, Parkview Baptist 3

Welsh 57, Avoyelles 0

West Monroe 30, Noxubee County, Miss. 9

Woodlawn (SH) 14, B.T. Washington 7

Zachary 24, Live Oak 10

