Legislative audit outlines concerns with all council members’ use of city credit cards

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New details in a legislative audit of New Orleans council members' credit card use reveal widespread issues surrounding spending and policies. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said it supports assertions that her use was consistent with council policies, but the audit says all City Council members are misusing their cards.
“Inadequate Oversight over City Credit Cards” - the words jump off the second page.
The legislative audit begins with a staggering figure. Council members charged nearly $400,000 on city credit cards in close to 40 months. That comes down to about $10,000 a month when the budget authorizes each council member just $35,000 for the whole year. That means council members came in over budget nearly $290,000 for that just over three-year period.
"This is a double whammy. It's wrong and it's misuse of public funds," said Tulane Law Professor Joel Friedman.
Friedman calls it disheartening but not surprising, and it’s not just because of the thousands of dollars spent. It’s also because council members didn’t follow guidelines for expenditures. They or their staff failed to submit all receipts along with their credit card statements and no one held them accountable. The person who is supposed to, the budget analyst, works for the council.
"This person should be like the gatekeeper, right? Should be like the person who says 'yes, yes, no, no,'" said Friedman. "Not only is the budget analyst not looking, they are not providing the budget analyst with documentation they are required to provide. That is, the receipt so the budget analyst can determine if this is an appropriate use or not."
The audit outlines other major concerns like clear violations of the Louisiana Constitution and state law. It points to the fact council members or their chiefs of staff charged at least $13,700 worth of gifts and celebrations, and broke the rules for travel expenses and office-type purchases.
Mayor Laytoya Cantrell charged the most to her credit card at more than $92,000, some of which she paid back. Council member Jason Williams came in at number two. But the audit makes a point of addressing Cantrell. After all, it was her credit card usage that spurred the audit.
Auditors indicate it was not unlike other council members and their staff. But, due to the council’s lack of policies, procedures and records, they couldn’t determine if the charges were improper. As a result, it would be unfair to single her out just because she reimbursed the city.
In a written statement, Cantrell said it supports her initial assertions.
“The statement, ‘we’ve always done it that way, that’s the way it is.’ For me, that doesn’t fly,” Friedman said.
Professor Friedman calls it all bad news.
"What we have here is a systematic problem," he said. "This is entitlement if the city council's use of credit cards...This is not a victory for anybody. If the documentation had been there, she might've been in trouble if they'd actually seen what she spent money on. I don't know what she spent the money on. Nobody does."
We spoke to a few new City Council members and staff who say they either declined a city credit card or they don’t use it.
