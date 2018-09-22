Nicondra: Still hot, but rain chances increase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - High pressure is breaking down so we can expect more rain coverage over the next few days, and hot and humid conditions stick around. Even though today is the Autumnal Equinox we won’t have much of a fall feel. It looks like summer hangs around at least through this week with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the middle 70s. A good number of heavy downpours should be expected each day with coverage increasing for the star of the week as a cold front sinks south. The front won’t make it through the area, but gives more focus for rain.