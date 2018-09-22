NOPD: Victim beaten and robbed by several suspects near Canal St.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a robbery near the intersection of Canal Street and Royal Street Saturday morning.
According to investigators, the victim was walking near the intersection just after midnight when he was approached by an unknown black male. The suspect struck the victim several times and knocked him to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, several other suspects joined in and also began beating the victim.
The suspects fled the scene with the victim’s cell phone, cash and a silver necklace.
If anyone has any information about this incident, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
