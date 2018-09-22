Two suspects arrested in connection with robbery in Holy Cross neighborhood

Police say the victim was sitting on the porch in front of her home around 6:20 a.m. talking to one of the suspects who is identified as 24-year-old Duwan Seaton when she was approached from behind by 20-year-old Shania White. White then allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head with a firearm and snatched her purse. After, White pointed a gun in the victim’s face and told her to leave the area. White and Seaton were later seen by the victim fleeing the area together.