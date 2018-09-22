Two suspects arrested in connection with robbery in Holy Cross neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police have made two arrests in connection with an armed robbery in the Holy Cross neighborhood.
The incident happened Thursday morning in the 4900 block of Burgundy Street.
Police say the victim was sitting on the porch in front of her home around 6:20 a.m. talking to one of the suspects who is identified as 24-year-old Duwan Seaton when she was approached from behind by 20-year-old Shania White. White then allegedly struck the victim in the back of the head with a firearm and snatched her purse. After, White pointed a gun in the victim’s face and told her to leave the area. White and Seaton were later seen by the victim fleeing the area together.
Both women were later located and arrested in the 1200 block of Tennessee Street. Both have been booked into the Orleans Parish Jail for armed robbery.
If anyone has any information about this incident, police ask that they contact NOPD Fifth District Detectives at (504) 658-6050.
