Woman with Alzheimer’s and dementia reported missing from Chalmette home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Chalmette woman.
Deputies are searching for 79-year-old Maria Diaz who was last seen early Saturday morning.
According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, Diaz left her home in the 3800 block of Despaux Drive and has not been heard from since.
Family members who reported Diaz missing say she has dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Diaz also walks with a slight limp. She is described as a Hispanic woman with black and gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5′4″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. Family members are not sure what she was wearing when she left the home.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Diaz are asked to contact the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501.
