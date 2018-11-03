Bond set for 13-year-old accused of shooting, killing 6-year-old boy on Madison Avenue

A bond was set at $15,000 for the 13-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 6-year-old boy on Friday night, according to 19th Judicial District Attorney Hillar Moore.
The 13-year-old was booked in the juvenile detention center early Saturday morning on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
The incident happened on Friday just before 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Jahiem Holliday, 6, and two other juveniles were playing behind the house when they got in an argument.
Police said one of the children, the 13-year-old, shot Holliday in his upper torso area.
The motive in the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
“Tragic scene, when you see the young man lying on the ground," said a spokesperson with BRPD, Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.
