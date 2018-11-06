’I just want you back:’ FBI offering $15K for information that leads to locating missing 13-year-old NC girl

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – The FBI is issuing a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the location of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar, who was reportedly abducted Monday in Lumberton.
At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, authorities urged members of the public to come forward with any information they may have in the case, no matter how small it may seem.
“I cannot stress this enough.... every second counts when a child is missing," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill said. "I want to tell you this, we want to make sure that we do everything in the early hours to get this child back and get this child back safely. She’s a part of our community and we need her back home, her family needs her back home. When they hurt, we also hurt here.”
Andy Delarocha with the Federal Bureau of Investigation added there are also more agents and analysts on the ground helping in the investigation, including the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team that arrived on the scene Monday afternoon.
They have special training in missing persons cases dealing with children.
Delarocha added Hania’s family is fully cooperating with investigators reading off a message from Hania’s mother to her missing daughter. It said:
“I just want my daughter back with me. I am here waiting for you, I love you and only care about you and I don’t have anything against whoever did this to you. I just want you back.”
On Tuesday morning, the search for Aguilar continued along Elizabethtown Road near the Rosewood Mobile Home Park.
According to a news release from the FBI, troopers with the North Carolina Highway Patrol showed drivers the missing poster of Aguilar and directed some drivers to a nearby area to speak with a detective. The goal was to identify people who travel the route daily and may have seen something when Aguilar was reportedly abducted.
“32 hours of intense law enforcement work, 32 hours of urgency for those who know and love Hania. The Lumberton Police Department is grateful to our partner’s who’ve come in to help us find this little girl. We are very much concerned about her. We want her back home and we want her back home safely," McNeill said
Witnesses say an unknown male grabbed the teen who was standing in a yard around 7:00 a.m. Monday and forced her into a green 2002 Ford Expedition that is registered to Velasquez Hernandez of Summerville, South Carolina.
The Lumberton Police Department, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment team, North Carolina SBI, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Rockingham Police Department, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety Division of Community Corrections and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children are following a number of leads to find Aguilar.
A news conference is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lumberton Police Department.
If you have any information on Aguilar’s whereabouts, contact Sgt. Pete Locklear with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845 or the FBI.
