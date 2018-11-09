Colder Air Later Today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A strong cold front arrives this morning and will drop temperatures throughout the day. Rain will unfortunately linger even behind the front, so plan for chilly, wet conditions to close out the work week. We will be drier tomorrow with breezy and chilly conditions. Morning lows will be in the 40s and low 50s, then highs will struggle to get out of the 50s with clouds around. It will stay cool on Veteran’s Day with highs only reaching the low 60s.
Some late showers are possible Sunday, then storms are likely Monday as a low pressure system moves near the area. An even stronger cold front follows the stormy start to the week. That means we have the possibility for a freeze north of the lake by Wednesday and Thursday mornings. It does not look like a pipe freeze but certainly one that will require you to protect plants and pets! Make sure your heaters are in good working order.
