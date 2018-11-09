Official: Someone breaks into criminal court evidence room

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The evidence room at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court was broken into Thursday night, according to the clerk of court.
Arthur Morrell said he is not sure what time it happened, but officials discovered a lock to the door was broken.
A court spokesperson said someone would need access to a specific elevator to get to the evidence room, which is located in the attic of criminal court on Tulane Ave.
Morrell plans on taking inventory of the room Friday. It is unclear if anything was taken.
The evidence room contains hundreds of items, including weapons.
New Orleans police have been called to assist with the investigation.
