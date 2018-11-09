Jazz Fest adds another day in 2019

Jazz Fest saw some of its largest crowds over the past few years.
By Chris Finch | November 9, 2018 at 11:00 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 11:00 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jazz Fest is adding another day to the festival this spring. Thursday, April 25 will now be the opening day of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Both of the event’s weekends will run Thursday through Sunday, April 25 – 28 and May 2 – 5.

The Festival also announced that the new day will be “Locals Thursday,” which allows anyone with a valid Louisiana ID to purchase up to two discount tickets at the gate on that day. “Locals Thursday” discount tickets will be $50.

The lineup for the 50th anniversary Festival and ticketing information will be released in December.

