Jazz Fest adds another day in 2019

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jazz Fest is adding another day to the festival this spring. Thursday, April 25 will now be the opening day of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Both of the event’s weekends will run Thursday through Sunday, April 25 – 28 and May 2 – 5.
The Festival also announced that the new day will be “Locals Thursday,” which allows anyone with a valid Louisiana ID to purchase up to two discount tickets at the gate on that day. “Locals Thursday” discount tickets will be $50.
The lineup for the 50th anniversary Festival and ticketing information will be released in December.
