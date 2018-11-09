Turning Colder With Some Rain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A strong cold front arrives this morning and will drop temperatures throughout the day. Rain will unfortunately linger even behind the front, so plan for chilly, wet conditions to close out the work week. We will be drier tomorrow with breezy and chilly conditions. Morning lows will be in the 40s and low 50s, then highs will struggle to get out of the 50s with clouds around. It will stay cool on Veteran’s Day with highs only reaching the low 60s.