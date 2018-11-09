Woman pleads not guilty to killing husband who was JPSO deputy

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning after being charged with the second-degree murder of her husband who was a Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy.
Shantel Wagner was indicted Thursday on murder charges of her late husband, Sgt. Troy Smith, who died of a gunshot wound on Fathers Day.
But both Wagner and her family members are claiming it was suicide.
Wagner’s attorneys say Smith suffered from PTSD, depression and has recently fallen on hard times.
The family filed for bankruptcy in June.
However, investigators told a judge that Wagner’s story is inconsistent with the crime scene and where the gun was found.
Wagner has been serving jail time since July. Her bond is set at $750,000.
