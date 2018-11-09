Greenville football player dies after breaking neck in game

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - A Greenville football player died a week after being severely injured in a high school football game.
Jeremiah Williams died Friday after breaking his C1 and C4 vertebrae in last week’s game against Madison Central, which was canceled after the injury, according to WLBT in Jackson.
Greenville coach Sherrod Gideon told WLBT the junior defensive back was injured while making a tackle.
WLBT reported that CPR was performed on the field before Williams was airlifted to UMMC.
The Madison Central Jaguars will honor Williams with a helmet sticker during Friday night’s game.
Governor Phil Bryant also commented on the heartbreaking news on Twitter.
