Man arrested after friend dies in North Shore hunting accident

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Pearl River man was arrested in connection with a North Shore hunting accident that left 23-year-old Zachary Swanson dead Saturday morning (Nov. 10), according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office
Donald Jones, 22, and Zachary Swanson were hunting hogs in the Peach Lake area of the Honey Island Swamp around 8 a.m. Saturday, STPSO said in a news release. Jones told investigators he shot in the direction of a hog, but hit Swanson in the chest instead.
According to STPSO, Jones said Swanson was not wearing an orange hunter’s vest and he did not know where Swanson was when he shot at the hog.
Jones called 911 after realizing his friend was hurt, and rendered aid and performed CPR on Swanson while waiting for emergency responders to arrive, STPSO said. However, the area the two men were hunting is only accessible by boat and it took “longer than normal," for help to reach them.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries officers were the first to arrive at the scene around 9:30 a.m., according to the news release, but Swanson succumbed to his injuries.
Jones was arrested on one charge of negligent homicide, STPSO said. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish jail Saturday night (Nov. 10).
According to the sheriff’s office, Jones may face additional violations from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries after their investigation is complete.
An autopsy will be performed Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.