NOPD investigating a deadly shooting in Gentilly Terrace, suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood that left one man dead.
It happened around 10:05 p.m. in the 4700 block of Demontluzin Street late Friday evening. According to police, Third District officers responded to a call of a “male shot” and upon their arrival, found the victim inside of a home fatally shot. Emergency medical technicians arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jermaine Shields, and the victim who is identified as a 17-year-old male were handling guns inside of the home when Shields pointed the loaded gun at the victim. The gun fired striking the victim.
The name of the victim has not been released. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name along with the official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and family notification.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
