NOPD investigating Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Ninth Ward that left one man injured.
According to the victim, he was driving near the intersection of France Street and North Tonti Street just before 10 p.m. when he heard a loud bang. The victim noticed his driver’s side window was shattered. He later pulled his vehicle over and realized he had been shot. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
