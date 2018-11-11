Bayou Road Balloon Festival re-opens after bad weather Friday

CHALMETTE, LA (WVUE) - Heavy rains shut down the Bayou Road Balloon Fest Friday (Nov. 9), but it opened Saturday morning with sunny skies.
"The ground was saturated, and we just did not feel safe with the ground that wet and that much water, so we pumped water all night and brought in mulch and we prepped the ground just so it was safe for everyone to come in," Show Director Mike Zalaznick said.
It was still a little muddy outside, but organizers said the weather cooperated.
"The weather was a little iffy this morning, it was a little too windy, but the weatherman just told me that it is starting to calm down, it looks like we're going to get some balloons up," Zalaznick said.
Zalaznick said the carnival expanded this year, with 10 bands playing throughout the weekend and the Band of Heathens headlining.
"We've got a great band coming into town, we've got the carnival obviously, and then we're going to have the balloons. The weather is actually looking really positive for us, so we're expecting to get the balloons out probably around four o'clock or so once the winds die down," Safety Officer Brad Temeyer said.
Organizers said about a dozen tethered and glowing hot air balloons would be set for the night.
"It's really a fantastic experience. it basically is the best way to get the taste of flight without going for a full-fledged flight," Temeyer said.
A new addition this year are kites that will be flown for a light show at night, but during the day, the first 50 kids got free kites to fly with their parents.
"We barely get to spend time with them because they have too much work, so it's a really fun day," Helena Asabino said.
"We're looking forward to go see the hot air balloons," Athos Asabino said.
The festival ends at 10:00 pm Saturday, and 8:00 pm Sunday.
