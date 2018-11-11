Bullying in Marrero middle school caught on camera, school responds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Marrero Middle School administrators said they are “very disappointed” and doing “everything they can” to ensure their students' safety, after a video showing bullying in action at their school went viral. The alleged victim, Collin Troulliet, and his mother, Jessica Troulliet, believe more must be done to protect him and other victims.
“This is what I go through every day,” 12-year-old Collin said as he turned the camera around on himself while recording a video of students throwing things at him.
Collin is a sixth grader at Marerro Middle. He said he’s bullied regularly at school, without provocation.
“I’ve been getting rocks thrown at my head. I’ve been getting just random things they find on the floor thrown at me. Anything they can find,” Collin said. “It’s hurtful.”
Finally, he had enough.
Last week, he pulled out his cell phone and recorded the alleged bullies in action. This video shows several students throwing things at the boy until one of the them swats the phone from his hand. There was a substitute teacher in the room at the time.
“I cried. For some reason I watch it every day. I have to because I don’t wanna lose sight of what’s going on here,” Collin’s mom, Jessica Troulliet, said.
Troulliet was heartbroken when she saw what her son had recorded. She said it came as his grades slipped and he became more withdrawn.
“It’s supposed to be exciting for him. It’s his first year of middle school,” Troulliet said. “He doesn’t feel safe.”
“I just don’t want to go to school,” Collin said.
Troulliet said she felt administrators ignored her pleas for action, so she took to social media and posted Collin’s video on Facebook.
It went viral.
“My phone still has not stopped,” Troulliet said.
“It just kind of shows you the power of the grassroots with how quickly something catches on. Other people see it, they forward. The interesting thing was the shares and the forwards for it,” Ashley Nelson, a Tulane University social media professor, said.
As someone who studies cyber-bullying, Nelson said social media has its benefits.
“Isn’t that the reason why we have social media? It’s to share information, to share stories,” Nelson said.
Days after Troulliet posted the video, Marrero Middle School’s principal sent out a letter addressing it writing, “we were very disappointed by the behaviors we observed. Prior to the video being released, our administration investigated and implemented the steps in our bullying policy.”
The letter also indicated there will be a community meeting with parents this Tuesday (Nov. 13).
Still, Troulliet said more must be done to ensure her son’s safety and the safety of all victims of bullying.
“You don’t want to send your child to school when, what’s going to happen? Is he even going to survive?” Troulliet said.
Jefferson Parish School representatives said this was the first time Troulliet reported anything to administrators. They insist student safety is their top priority and say they’ve done everything they can to address this situation.
