Coast Guard searching for possible missing person in Lake Pontchartrain

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rescuers are looking for a person who may be missing in Lake Ponchartrain after an empty kayak was found in the water about a half-mile north of the Southern Yacht Club Saturday afternoon (Nov. 10), according to the United States Coast Guard.
The camouflage ocean kayak was spotted shortly after 12:30 p.m., with a yellow water bottle and a soft purple cooler with “spoiled remnants,” of bait or food, the Coast Guard said in a news alert released Saturday night.
Coast Guard crews are searching the lake by both boat and helicopter. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans command center at 504-365-2544.
