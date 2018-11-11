Coast Guard suspends search for man reported missing near Fort Jackson

BURAS, LA (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard has suspended the search for a missing boater near Fort Jackson.
Coast Guard crews began their search after receiving a call about a boat taking on water around 5:40 a.m. Saturday near mile marker 20. When the boat sank, two of the three people on board managed to swim back to shore. The third occupant, who is identified as a 27-year-old male, was reported missing.
Crews searched 167 square-nautical miles for about 22 hours but they were unable to find the man.
