EMOTIONAL VIDEO: Moment of silence held before Greenville High School basketball game to honor Jeremiah Williams

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Prior to the start of the Greenville High School basketball game against Gentry, the mother of Jeremiah Williams was led out to center-court for a moment of silence.
Williams, a junior defensive back for Greenville High School, died Friday, a week after he broke his C1 and C4 vertebrae in a game against Madison Central.
Players and coaches from both teams embraced Jeremiah’s mother.
Several members of Jeremiah’s family were also in attendance. Many used the moment of silence to reflect on the life of the young man, who many that knew him best called a “happy, go-lucky kid”.
Jeremiah was scheduled to play his first basketball game with the Hornets Saturday.
Basketball coach Delmar Sprouse said his Hornets plan to dedicate the rest of their season to Jeremiah.
