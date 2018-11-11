The Latest: 3 Femen activists detained in Paris WWI protest

A view of drawings of soldiers on Sunny Sands beach , during the Pages of the Sea commemorative event on the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice which marked the end of the First World War, in Folkestone, England, Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. Portraits of soldiers who perished during World War I have been drawn on a number of British beaches only to be washed into the sea by rising tidewater. The homage Sunday to fallen service men and women was carried out on beaches in Blackpool, Cornwall, the Shetland islands and other parts of the country as part of the nationwide Armistice Day proceedings inspired by filmmaker Danny Boyle as an informal gesture of remembrance. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP) (AP)