LSU runs over Arkansas in chilly 24-17 victory

LSU (7-2, 4-2 SEC) plays its first road game in over a month on Saturday when the No. 9/10 Tigers travel to Fayetteville to face Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC). LSU is ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 and No. 10 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Tigers are the highest-ranked 2-loss team in college football.