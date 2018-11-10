LSU runs over Arkansas in chilly 24-17 victory

Information provided by LSUsports.net
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU built a 24-3 lead through three quarters and held off Arkansas in the closing minutes to keep "The Golden Boot" in Baton Rouge, 24-17, on a chilly Saturday night at Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
LSU (8-2, 5-2 SEC) won its eighth game for the 19th-straight season. Arkansas, which scored its two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the game interesting, fell to 2-8 overall and 0-6 in SEC play.
SCORING PLAYS:
J. Burrow pass,to J. Jefferson for 40 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
N. Brossette run for 12 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
C. Limpert 24 yd FG GOOD
C. Edwards-Helaire run for 13 yds for a TD, (C. Tracy KICK)
C. Tracy 40 yd FG GOOD
T. Storey pass,to C. O’Grady for 11 yds for a TD, (C. Limpert KICK)
T. Storey pass,to C. O’Grady for 32 yds for a TD, (C. Limpert KICK)
