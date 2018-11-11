Mark Ingram re-emerges in huge win in Cincinnati

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Returning from his four-game suspension against Washington about a few weeks ago, Mark Ingram was force-fed the ball on that Monday night, which resulted in a pair of touchdowns. But since then, he's been relatively quiet. And after last week's fumble on a day where his backfield mate, Alvin Kamara, totaled three touchdowns, you couldn't help but wonder whether or not Ingram's role had been reduced.
Today’s performance to the tune of 162 yards from scrimmage with a touchdown reception answered that question with a resounding “no” in Cincinnati.
Given the Bengals below average run defense, we shouldn't have been surprised. But it was a reminder, and refreshing, to see how special of a back Mark Ingram is.
"I'm grateful," says the University of Alabama product. "I've been working my butt off. I just try to take advantage of my opportunities when they present themselves. We have lots of weapons on this offense. When my number gets called and I have an opportunity to make some plays, I just try to do my job and make that happen."
Plays like the 27-yard reception on a wheel route near the end of the first quarter show his true versatility that's often shadowed by a back like Kamara. And the type of running he did late in the game are where it pays to have a physical back and offensive line that can wear down an opposing front seven.
"I think you just go in with the mentality that your'e going to have to earn every inch and earn every yard," says quarterback Drew Brees. "And then, all of a sudden, you bust one. I feel like really the run game, all of today, was solid. It was four yards here. It was five yards there. Then, you maybe break off an eight to 10 yard run. It was methodical."
But the truly unique trait shared by Ingram, Kamara and the entire offense is their togetherness. With so many weapons, they all know every game won’t be their big individual game. But when called upon, like we saw from number 22 today, they’re ready to answer.
