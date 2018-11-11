Nicondra: Rain returns and another blast of cold

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a spectacular Saturday with comfortably chilly temperatures we will be seeing another big change in the forecast. Sunday starts off fairly nice allowing early Veteran’s day observances to be mostly unaffected by the weather, but a developing Gulf low pressure system will make its way north bringing rain back to the area. Storms will stick around through the day Monday with some very heavy down pours and isolated flooding possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the area in a Marginal risk for severe storms. As that system pushes east a cold front moves south bringing an early burst of Arctic air. Expect the first freeze north of the lake Wednesday morning.