Pelicans even their record to 6-6 with a win over Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans own a two-game winning streak, and evened their record to .500 after getting by the Suns, 119-99.
“I thought in general we played pretty good. We had leads that we should have extended and try to close out the game but we could never quite get there. The one thing about those guys (Phoenix Suns team) have a bunch of young guys who play hard but they haven’t figured it out yet. They have some great talent and I think they have a great future down there. I thought we played well, moved the basketball, and did a lot of good things," said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin gentry.
Anthony Davis racked up 26 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Pels. Jrue Holiday also contributed big-time for New Orleans with 19 points, nine assists, six rebounds and three steals.
“It was real big for us. You know you can’t get too far down in the West or it’s going to be trouble trying to get back up in the standings, so, for us to come back home and take care of home court, it was big time for us. It gives us a little confidence going into two tough games. You know they (Toronto Raptors) are the number one team in the East right so it’s going to be another big road trip for us. We’ve got to come out with both of them," said Anthony Davis.
Nikola Mirotic and Elfrid Payton both missed the contest with sprained ankles.
