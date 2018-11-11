Three Brees TD passes, and two Kamara TD runs help extend Saints win streak to 8 games

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Drew Brees frustrated the Bengals defense with his pinpoint accuracy the entire contest. Alvin Kamara extended Cincinnati’s frustration on the ground, giving the Saints a 51-14 blowout win.
No. 9 went a sparkling 22-25 passing, with a 265 yards, and three touchdowns. Brees also leaped for a 1-yard touchdown run. Brees also passed Brett Favre on the career touchdown pass list ending with 509 passing touchdowns. He’s 30 TD passes behind Peyton Manning.
Kamara racked up two touchdown runs from four and one yard out.
Brees found Michael Thomas for the first score of the contest. The 7-yard touchdown staked the Saints to a 7-0 lead.
Brees second touchdown pass was a connection with running back Mark Ingram. The 28-yard touchdown was a fantastic mix of power running , and superb blocking by Andrus Peat.
It wouldn’t be a Saints offensive explosion unless Alvin Kamara crossed the goal line. Well, he obliged in the second quarter. Kamara’s 4-yard touchdown run extended the Saints lead to a 21-7.
Right before half, Kamara scored again. His 4-yard touchdown extended the Saints lead to 28-7.
A Marcus Williams interception, 78-yard return into the Bengals red zone, led to a Brees-Thomas, 13-yard touchdown. It was Thomas' second touchdown of the contest.
The Bengals only score of the first two quarters came on a Andy Dalton to John Ross 2-yard touchdown. That knotted the game at 7.
