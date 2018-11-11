Tulane win streak moves to three games after beating East Carolina

“I’ve seen a lot of matchups. I have Darnell Mooney right here, and he’s been the guy I like throwing to right now," said Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan. “He’s a great receiver, he helps me out a lot, he gets open, he just makes my job easy. I can give half my yards to him, for him just making plays and getting yards after catches and stuff like that. I would really like to thank my receivers and my offensive line for handling what they do, and as far as practice and things like that, we had a game plan for certain things. I’m really speechless how well our offensive line did. Their line is really good, we’ve seen that. We’ve seen it on film. They showed it today. They’re a really good defensive line, and that’s what they pride themselves on. They said they were going to stop the run, so we had to beat them in the air. Darnell did a great job.”