Tulane win streak moves to three games after beating East Carolina

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Green Wave registered their third win a row, escaping a close one against East Carolina, 24-18. Tulane (5-5 overall, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) is one game from being bowl eligible.
“We’re basically in the playoffs right now. That’s how we’ve been looking at it since the bye week ended. It’s a playoff, so we can’t lose. That’s just how we feel as a team. We can’t lose, and that’s how we feel like we’ve got to play. Give it our all. That’s really what it comes down to for us. If we win out, we know we can play in the conference championship. We don’t look forward or ahead because it’s one week at a time, but we know what’s in front of us," said safety Rod Teamer.
Quarterback Justin McMillan threw three touchdown passes, completing 12 of 28 for 372 yards. Darnell Mooney caught six passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.
“I’ve seen a lot of matchups. I have Darnell Mooney right here, and he’s been the guy I like throwing to right now," said Tulane quarterback Justin McMillan. “He’s a great receiver, he helps me out a lot, he gets open, he just makes my job easy. I can give half my yards to him, for him just making plays and getting yards after catches and stuff like that. I would really like to thank my receivers and my offensive line for handling what they do, and as far as practice and things like that, we had a game plan for certain things. I’m really speechless how well our offensive line did. Their line is really good, we’ve seen that. We’ve seen it on film. They showed it today. They’re a really good defensive line, and that’s what they pride themselves on. They said they were going to stop the run, so we had to beat them in the air. Darnell did a great job.”
