After Further Review: Saints offense is overwhelming everyone

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Overwhelm the opposition with flawless offensive execution. Force the opposition’s offense to go score for score. When that offense tries to do too much because they can’t keep up, make timely plays on defense to put the game out of reach.
Welcome to the blueprint for success of the 2018 New Orleans Saints. On Sunday, we saw it on steroids.
The Bengals were able to match the Saints’ first score of the game, but they wouldn’t come close to doing it again until their final possession. In between, the Saints proceeded to drop 44 more points more on a stunned Bengals team, that didn’t know what hit them.
Drew Brees threw three touchdowns and three incompletions. The Saints held a near 40-20 minute edge in time of possession. They ran 74 plays to the Bengals’ 43. They rushed for 244 yards. It was all just too much to handle. The Saints offense intoxicated the Bengals by halftime. By the third quarter, Cincinnati was completely hungover.
Which begs the question, when the Saints are clicking like that, can anyone truly slow them down? Or, at the very least, keep pace?
The Rams tried last week, when the Saints raced out to a 35-14 lead. But even they couldn’t avoid a 10-point loss to the Black and Gold.
When the 2018 Saints are rolling, they’re really, really good. When they stay true to this formula, no team may be capable of beating them.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.