Bruce: Tornado Watch extended, temps tumble tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Plan for rain today as showers and storms will be around while a low pressure moves over us.
A Tornado Watch for the Metro area has been extended to 7:00 p.m. This affects Jefferson, LaFourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, Hancock County, MS and Pearl River County, MS.
A few storms could be severe with the potential for heavy rain, strong winds, frequent lightning, and even a tornado. Highs will likely reach the low to mid 70s courtesy of a southerly wind. A front will move through tonight bringing cold conditions to the region. The temperature difference will be dramatic with highs only reaching the upper 40s for Tuesday.
Showers will linger through the day Tuesday, then taper on Wednesday.
Wednesday morning will be a close call as some areas well north of the Lake may dip to near freezing.
However, Thursday morning looks to feature our first north shore freeze. Pets and plants will need protecting, but pipes should be okay this go-round.
